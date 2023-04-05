Raiders will host Bryce Young on pre-draft visit

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to show they do, indeed, have interest in quarterbacks at the top of April 27-29 NFL draft.

NFL Media has reported that the Raiders will visit with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at their Henderson, Nevada facility on Thursday. It will be part of their 30 pre-draft visits.

The #Raiders are hosting #Bama QB Bryce Young on a Top 30 visit that begins on Thursday, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Las Vegas picks No. 7. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2023

The Raiders’ brass attended Young’s Alabama pro day last month and met with him there. Now, they are spending more time with him leading up to the draft. Of course, the Raiders would likely have to trade up to the No. 2 (or at the latest) No. 3 pick to get a chance to select Young.

The Raiders currently draft No. 7 and it would be a shock if Young were still available. If he is, the Raiders would probably have to take him at that value. So, this is basically due diligence, but they have been doing that with quarterbacks all of this draft season.

They have or will also use top-30 visits on quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky).