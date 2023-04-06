Silver Minings: Raiders are spending big at wide receiver

One of the surprises of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 offseason thus far has been the major turnover at the wide receiver position.

The Raiders’ have signed starter Jakobi Meyers (who replaced 2022 starter Mack Hollins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons) and backups Phillip Dorsett, Cam Sims and DeAndre Carter. They re-signed Keelan Cole and have holdovers DaVante Adams and and Hunter Renfrow. It is unlikely, though, that Las Vegas will keep seven wide receivers, so one or two of these players will likely not make the 53-man roster.

The result of all the change is that the Raiders are now spending big at the position. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp the Raiders have committed $42 million to their wide receivers in 2023. That’s the fourth highest amount in the NFL.

most expensive WR rooms in 2023:



1. Rams - $51.9M

2. Cardinals - $51.7M

3. Broncos - $42.9M

4. Raiders - $42.0M

5. Jaguars - $39.0M

6. Bucs - $38.5M

7. Browns - $38.3M

8. Dolphins - $36.5M

9. Seahawks - $35.5M

10. Commanders - $32.5M

11. Bears - $31.5M

12. Chargers - $30.4M

13.… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2023

We will see if the production matches the price when the season rolls around.

In other Raiders’ news: