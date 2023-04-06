Raiders draft: Las Vegas is bringing in C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker for visits

Make it five-for-five.

The Las Vegas are using five of their 30 pre-draft visits on quarterbacks. Call it a smokescreen if you wish, but there is no doubt the Raiders are strongly considering drafting a quarterback early in the April 27-29.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Raiders are bringing Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker to their Henderson, Nevada headquarters next week.

The Raiders have each of the top 5 QBs in the draft coming in for 30 visits. Bama's Bryce Young is in Vegas today, Florida's Anthony Richardson will be tomorrow; Ohio State's CJ Stroud & Tennessee's Hendon Hooker arrive next week, per sources.



(UK's Will Levis already visited.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 6, 2023

They have visited with Kentucky’s Will Levis and Alabama’s Bryce Young. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is reportedly headed to Las Vegas for a Friday visit.

Stroud, Young, Richardson and Levis are all expected to be taken at the top of the draft. The Raiders currently own the No. 7 overall pick. Selecting Stroud or Young would likely require a trade up to the No. 2 (No. 3 at the latest) pick. Hooker would likely be a candidate at the No. 38 pick, in the second quarter, or the Raiders may feel like they need to trade up some to secure him.

All of those decisions will be made after the visits are concluded. There is no doubt, the quarterback decision will be a huge part of the Raiders’ plan at the top of the draft.