Raiders 2023 draft: What if Texans don’t take a quarterback?

There is always a curveball in every NFL draft that has a major affect on the rest of the draft.

Is that going to happen at the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft? Perhaps.

In a recent column by Peter King, a league source told him it wouldn’t be a shock if the Houston Texans don’t take a quarterback and instead take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson with the No. 2 pick. It has been fully expected that the Texans will select a quarterback after the Carolina Panthers open the draft by taking either Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

If the Texans do end up taking Anderson, what would that mean to the Raiders? It would definitely change the draft.

We would have immediate drama at No. 3 if the Arizona Cardinals still own the pick. They are expected to either trade down to a team seeking a quarterback (the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans have been connected to the pick) or take Anderson. If he is gone, Arizona will likely be aggressive in trying to trade the pick. If they can’t swing a deal, they will likely take another defensive player like Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez or Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

Indianapolis will likely take a quarterback at No. 4 and Seattle (No. 5) and Detroit (No. 6) could both take a quarterback if they fall because of Houston’s decision not to take a quarterback.

It could also push Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis to the Raiders at No. 7.

If Anderson is taken by Houston, this would be my expected fall out:

Arizona takes the pick and someone takes Young after the Panthers select Stroud and the Texans take Anderson.

Indianapolis takes Levis

Seattle takes Richardson

The Lions take Carter

Raiders take Gonzalez

If Houston does take a quarterback, it could create a chaotic situation that would be felt by the Raiders.