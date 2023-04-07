Silver Minings: Draft is strong at right places

Of course, this is a vital draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They need to connect after missing so badly in recent years. While Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler must execute during the April 27-29 draft, things are setting up nicely for the Raiders. They currently own a league-high 12 draft picks with eight of the picks coming in the final four rounds.

Also, as recent ranking by NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, the draft is strong at positions where the Raiders are expected to add in the draft. Zierlein’s top five positions are: cornerback, tight end, edge rushers, wide receivers and quarterbacks.

.@LanceZierlein ranks the strongest position groups ahead of the 2023 Draft. pic.twitter.com/0E5vPVFdmT — NFL (@NFL) April 3, 2023

Las Vegas has needs at all of those positions other than at wide receiver. So, the Raiders have a chance to improve the roster in this draft.

In other Raiders’ news: