Reviewing Tuesday Community Question answers

As usual, we had some good responses to our weekly Tuesday Community questions.
This week’s question was what is the most important NFL stats.
Below are some of your responses. Thanks to all who participated and we’ll do it again next week.
MichaelMatto wrote:
Turnover ratio still probably correlates best with winning. It’s been pretty consistent in the NFL—by one analysis, the team that wins the turnover battle wins the game 78% of the time on average over the history of the NFL. It was true in the 70s, the 2010s, and every decade in between. The number of turnovers total has consistently gone down over the decades, but the correlation with winning remains constant.
DaysofOld wrote:
Improvements each year in all areas of the football team and organization. Take Philadelphia for instance…there’s no shortcut to winning!
First_&_Never wrote:
SB MVP.
Mal Davis wrote:
W/L.
