Silver Minings: CB Devon Witherspoon could be the pick at No. 7

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst pass defenses in the league. At the same time, they have added depth to the secondary, but no future long-term star is on the roster.

That is where the draft comes into play, with the Raiders having four top-100 picks. The Raiders will attempt to find a few gems to add to the roster, and defensive backfield will be one of those positions.

Albert Breer gives his take on the Raiders' thoughts for the draft pick at seven in his latest mailbag. Breer believes the Raiders are all in on Devon Witherspoon from Illinois.

I also don’t believe the Raiders will trade up, because there are enough needs in the middle of the roster to where my sense would be that Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels will have a good volume of picks. And if I had to guess, I’d say it won’t be a quarterback at No. 7. The player I have circled early on for Vegas is Witherspoon. He played for McDaniels’s old staff mate Bret Bielema at Illinois. He played at a needed position. His makeup, I’m told, is top notch.

Witherspoon is the best cornerback in the draft, according to consensus. His physicality and coverage skills could help the Raiders' secondary on day one. He would be a welcomed player into the Raider Nation.

