SB Nation Reacts: 44% of fans want the Jets on Hard Knocks

Every year HBO Hard Knocks gives us memorable moments. From the first season with the Ravens to the past season with the Detroit Lions, Hard Knocks usually doesn't disappoint.

Of course, the storylines of certain players always make the show more attractive. Dan Campbell was must-watch TV, and Raiders fans remember classic moments from former head coach Jon Gruden.

This year there are four teams eligible for the show. The New York Jets, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. All teams have exciting storylines that could be brought to life by HBO Sports.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked fans around the NFL which team they would like to see on Hard Knocks. The New York Jets came out with 44% of the vote.

The Aaron Rodgers drama continues through the offseason after his dark retreat. The chance to see Rodgers filmed during training camp lets football fans see the eccentric personality live.

If the Jets get the nod, football America will be watching.