Silver Minings: Raiders make McClendon Curtis one of the highest paid UDFA

The Las Vegas Raiders draft process continued after Mr. Irrelevant was called. They scoured the undrafted free-agent market for players to fill positions of need.

One position was the OL, where the Raiders did not draft a single player. The Raiders were 26th in pass-blocking efficiency but decided to run it back with the same offensive line.

However, the Raiders pushed to sign one of the best undrafted free agents available, inking McClendon Curtis to one of the highest guarantees for 2023.

UT-Chattanooga All-American offensive lineman and Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner McClendon Curtis signed with #Raiders with one of the top undrafted free agent deals with $210,000 guaranteed ($185,000 of his salary guaranteed, $25,000 signing bonus), per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

Curtis is a player who went out to the Senior Bowl and exhibited he could compete with other draftable athletes. The guard comes in to compete at a position that only has one starting-caliber player at the moment. Dave Ziegler and the scouting department thought Curtis fit the bill.

Hopefully, he can become a good pro and a starting guard for the Raiders.

In other Raiders links: