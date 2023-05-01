 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders 2023 draft: Grade the picks

How do you think the Raiders did?

By Bill Williamson
Kansas v Texas Tech
Tyree Wilson
The 2023 NFL draft is in the books.

So, naturally, it’s time to grade the drafts. Yes, grading drafts this soon after the draft is unfair. We need three years to figure it out. But we do it anyway.

I’m sure you have opinions. So, let’s us know what you think.

Here is the Las Vegas draft class:

  • Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson
  • Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer
  • Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker’
  • Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett
  • Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell
  • Georgia safety Christopher Smith
  • Florida linebacker Amari Burney
  • Arizona State defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera

For my money, I think he Raiders did very well with their first two picks and they sprinkled some solid developmental pieces in the draft class as well. For now, I’d give Las Vegas a “B” grade.

Please take our poll with your grades for the Raiders’ 2023 NFL draft class.

Poll

What grade do you give the Raiders’ 2023 draft?

view results
  • 15%
    A
    (44 votes)
  • 64%
    B
    (183 votes)
  • 17%
    C
    (49 votes)
  • 2%
    D
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (2 votes)
285 votes total

