Raiders 2023 draft: Grade the picks

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books.

So, naturally, it’s time to grade the drafts. Yes, grading drafts this soon after the draft is unfair. We need three years to figure it out. But we do it anyway.

I’m sure you have opinions. So, let’s us know what you think.

Here is the Las Vegas draft class:

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer

Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young

Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker’

Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell

Georgia safety Christopher Smith

Florida linebacker Amari Burney

Arizona State defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera

For my money, I think he Raiders did very well with their first two picks and they sprinkled some solid developmental pieces in the draft class as well. For now, I’d give Las Vegas a “B” grade.

Please take our poll with your grades for the Raiders’ 2023 NFL draft class.

Poll What grade do you give the Raiders’ 2023 draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 15% A (44 votes)

64% B (183 votes)

17% C (49 votes)

2% D (7 votes)

0% F (2 votes) 285 votes total Vote Now

