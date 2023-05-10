Silver Minings: Interesting pass rate numbers

It will be fascinating to see if Las Vegas Raiders head coach (and play caller) Josh McDaniels will play situational downs the same with new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo than he did with former starter Derek Carr.
Of course, Garoppolo has a history with McDaniels and that’s important to the coach. After all, the primary reason why Carr (now the starter of the New Orleans Saints) is gone and Garoppolo was signed in free agency is because McDaniels is more comfortable with that setup.
So, things are bound to change situationally with Garoppolo running McDaniels’ offense.
Per example, according to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders’ pass rate on 2nd and 10 after an incompletion was 64 percent in 2022 (in the first three quarters of the game).
pass rate on 2nd & 10 after an incompletion:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 19, 2023
92% - CIN
88% - MIA
78% - ARI
77% - PHI
75% - NYG
74% - KC
72% - BUF
72% - LAC
71% - TB
66% - LAR
65% - SEA
65% - GB
64% - LV
64% - JAX
64% - IND
63% - CAR
58% - MIN
57% - NYJ
57% - BAL
56% - HOU
56% - NE
52% - DEN
52% - ATL
51% - DAL…
It was the 13th highest rate in the league. Will it be higher or lower with Jimmy G.? We will see, but a lot will change with the quarterback switch.
