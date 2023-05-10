2023 Raiders free agents: Remaining in-house options

We are deep into the free agency period, yet there are still some players in the Las Vegas Raiders’ large unrestricted free agency class that remain on the open market.

Las Vegas brought back several of their free agents this offseason,

They have added several players to the 2023 roster, including several in-house players. Here are their own free agents, who they have re-signed: Tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Parker, guard Netane Muti, running back Ameer Abdullah, tight end Jesper Horsted, fullback Jakob Johnson, safety Roderic Teamer, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, linebacker Curtis Bolton, wide receiver Keelan Cole and guard Alex Bars.

Meanwhile, several have moved on in free agency. They are: backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham (Denver Broncos), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (San Francisco 49ers), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (Chicago Bears), wide receiver Mack Hollins (Atlanta Falcons), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (Baltimore Ravens), linebacker Denzel Perryman (Houston Texans) and cornerback Sidney Jones (Cincinnati Bengals).

Yet, there are several other Las Vegas free agents still on the open market. They are cornerback Anthony Averett, safeties Duron Harmon and Mathias Farley, tight end Foster Moreau, linebackers Jayon Brown and Micah Kiser, defensive ends Tashawn Bower, Isaac Rochell and Jordan Jenkins.

UPDATE:

Moreau signed with his hometown New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Harmon is the Raiders’ best remaining free agent in my opinion. Perhaps the Raiders will consider a few of their remaining free agents in the coming weeks as they prepare for training camp in July.