Great news: Foster Moreau signs with Saints and is expected to play this season

It’s not often when fans of the team that a talented player is leaving are happy to see him sign, but in the case of Foster Moreau, all bets are off.

In one of the feel-good stories of the NFL this year, the the former Las Vegas Raiders’ backup tight end is signing with his hometown New Orleans Saints. Moreau, of course, is reuniting with his Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr in the Big Easy. Carr signed with the Saints to be their starter after he was released by the Raiders this season.

Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Moreau, who just turned 26, is expecting to play this season in a tremendous comeback. Exactly seven weeks ago, Moreau, a fourth round pick by the Raiders in 2019, announced he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The diagnosis came after Saints’ doctors found and issue with Moreau during a routine physical while the LSU product visited the team early in free agency. Now, treatments are progressing well and Moreau has been cleared to move forward with plans to play this season. He originally was planning to step away from the NFL while he battled cancer,

He started 14 games and played in 61 games in four seasons with the Raiders. He has 91 career receptions, including a career-high 33 catches in 2022.

The Raiders had interest in re-signing Moreau, but instead have completely reconstructed their tight end group. They traded starter Darren Waller to the New York Giants, signed veterans Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard in free agency and drafted Notre Dame standout Michael Mayer in the second round.