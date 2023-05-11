Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson comes into NFL with favorable numbers

Tyree Wilson, of course, has to prove himself on the NFL field, but the Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick comes to the league with some excellent college stats to back up his selection at No. 7.

According to a recent tweet, by Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, Wilson’s PFF WAR numbers stack up with the college numbers of the top edge rushers to join the NFL since 2015.

Check out these impressive numbers that Wilson put together as a Texas Tech Red Raider:

Since the 2015 draft class, here are the most valuable edge defenders in the NFL using PFF WAR.



Garrett, Bosas, TJ Watt, Maxx Crosby, Montez Sweat



Compare their college pass-rush grade to Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson from this year's class and Travon Walker from last year pic.twitter.com/y6CIzT7457 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) April 25, 2023

Again, nothing is promised for Wilson and he has to show he can play in the NFL game, but these numbers are encouraging and the Raider Nation should be excited by it.

