Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson comes into NFL with favorable numbers

Las Vegas’ first pick’s college numbers stacks up with the greats

By Bill Williamson
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days
Tyree Wilson
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree Wilson, of course, has to prove himself on the NFL field, but the Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick comes to the league with some excellent college stats to back up his selection at No. 7.

According to a recent tweet, by Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, Wilson’s PFF WAR numbers stack up with the college numbers of the top edge rushers to join the NFL since 2015.

Check out these impressive numbers that Wilson put together as a Texas Tech Red Raider:

Again, nothing is promised for Wilson and he has to show he can play in the NFL game, but these numbers are encouraging and the Raider Nation should be excited by it.

In other Raiders’ news:

