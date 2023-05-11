Raiders 2023 NFL schedule release: Christmas Day in Kansas City

The Las Vegas played on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. They played in prime-time on Christmas Eve in 2022 and they will play on Christmas morning in 2023.

The Raiders were part of the NFL’s two-day plan of trickling out schedule news as it announced early Thursday morning the Raiders will play at AFC West rival, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day as part of the new tradition of having a Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. PT.

It should be a festive atmosphere and there is a strong chance that it could be played in dicey weather as both teams could be jockeying for playoff spots.

The complete NFL regular-season schedule will be announced at 5 p.m. PT Thursday. There will be leaks and rumors and we will cover those in an upcoming post and update it throughout the day, although nothing will be official.

The Raiders, who begin the Jimmy Garoppolo era, will have nine home games and eight roadies in 2023. To refresh you, here are their opponents:

HOME

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

AWAY

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions