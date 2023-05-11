Raiders 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, prime-time games and more

The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 regular-season schedule has been released.
The Raiders start the season with back-to-back road trips, against the Denver Broncos (in Sean Payton’s first game as their coach) and AFC powerhouse, the Buffalo Bills. Thus, it would be the home openers for both of those squad. They play three of their first four games on the road. However, the Raiders play five of six games at home during a November-December stretch and they have a Week 13 bye, which is late.
Highlights include a Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game against Davante Adams’ former team, the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium in game which should attract a lot of Packers fans who travel well. Also, the Raiders’ annual game at Arrowhead Stadium will be on Christmas morning as Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs play on Nickelodeon. In all, the Raiders have five prime-time games, six of you count the Christmas single-game slot.
Here is the Raiders’ official 2023 regular-season schedule:
Raiders 2023 Preseason Schedule (All dates TBD)
Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)
Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS
Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS
Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX
Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS
Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS
BYE
Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX
Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS
Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD
