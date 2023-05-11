Raiders 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, prime-time games and more

The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 regular-season schedule has been released.

The Raiders start the season with back-to-back road trips, against the Denver Broncos (in Sean Payton’s first game as their coach) and AFC powerhouse, the Buffalo Bills. Thus, it would be the home openers for both of those squad. They play three of their first four games on the road. However, the Raiders play five of six games at home during a November-December stretch and they have a Week 13 bye, which is late.

Highlights include a Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game against Davante Adams’ former team, the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium in game which should attract a lot of Packers fans who travel well. Also, the Raiders’ annual game at Arrowhead Stadium will be on Christmas morning as Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs play on Nickelodeon. In all, the Raiders have five prime-time games, six of you count the Christmas single-game slot.

We got the dates! pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023

Here is the Raiders’ official 2023 regular-season schedule:

Raiders 2023 Preseason Schedule (All dates TBD)

San Francisco 49ers

At Los Angeles Rams

At Dallas Cowboys

Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)

Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC

Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS

Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS

Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX

Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX

Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC

Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS

Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS

BYE

Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX

Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video

Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS

Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD

