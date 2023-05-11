Tre Tucker named ‘hidden gem’ of Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense certainly got faster after adding Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker with the 100th overall pick (third round) of the NFL Draft. Tucker was tied for the sixth-fastest wide receiver at the NFL Combine, clocking in with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash time.

That speed can certainly have an impact on the Raiders’ offense by giving them a vertical threat, which is why well-respected draft analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks called Tucker the Silver and Black’s “hidden gem” of the 2023 class:

Who is the hidden gem of the class? The Raiders’ need for a speed receiver could make Tre Tucker an impact player from Day 1. The Cincinnati product is a blur between the lines with explosive straight-line speed, stop-start quickness and running skills. Tucker’s ability to turn short passes into big plays makes him a perfect fit in an offense with an assortment of “catch-and-run” concepts. As a 5-foot-9, 187-pound playmaker with a dynamic game, Tucker could start his career as a WR4 before evolving into a consistent contributor as a WR3 with starting potential in “11” personnel sets.

The fourth wide receiver role that Brooks mentions seems like Tucker’s best-best for next season with the way the team’s roster is currently constructed. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers will likely be Las Vegas’ top three wideouts in 2023, leaving the rookie and eight-year veteran Phillip Dorsett to battle it out for touches.

Dorsett and Tucker have similar skill sets as both can fly and the former has made a career out of being a deep threat, which should make for an interesting training camp battle this summer. Also, how rookie tight end Michael Mayer fits into the equation will certainly have an impact on how the passing game operates and could eat into how much a fourth wide receiver is used.