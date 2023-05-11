Raiders 2023 NFL schedule release: Our rumor thread

Officially, it’s one down, 16 to go for the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 schedule.

Early Thursday morning, as part of its slow trickle of teasing games leading to tonight’s full NFL schedule release, the league announced the Raiders will play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. PT. It will be shown on Nickelodeon.

While that game is official, the entire schedule will be released at 5 p.m. PT. Yet, there are reports and rumors coming out. We will put them in this post. Remember, nothing that doesn’t come from the NFL is official.

Yet, there is a report that the Raiders and Davante Adams will host his former team, the Green Bay Packers on October 9 on “Monday Night Football.”

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

So, there are already two reported high-profile games on the Raiders’ 2023 slate.

Also, there are rumors out of the Big Apple the Raiders’ home game against the New York Giants will be played on Dec. 31. That would make the usually wild New Year’s Eve on The Strip even more crazy if true.

There are also rumors out of Buffalo that the Raiders will play at the Bills in Week 2.

Check back for more rumors and leaks throughout the day leading up to the 5 p.m. release.