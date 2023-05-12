Reviewing Tuesday Community Question: Who should wear ‘0’?

This week’s Tuesday Community Question was what Las Vegas Raiders’ player should take advantage of a new NFL rule allowing players to wear No. 0.
There wasn’t a lot of traction for a Raider to don O in 2023. But, as always, many of your were funny and there was some love for the great 00, Jim Otto, which is always cool. Here are some of your responses:
TheGhostOfJanikowski wrote:
Mark Davis.
to represent how many Super Bowl wins he has brought us, let alone playoff wins.
RAIDERTRON wrote:
Josh McDaniels
RAIDER NATION STAND UP
radrntn wrote:
I concur, nobody,as it should be retired for “O”akland
Big Dog wrote:
No one. Raiders should retire it. Yeah, I remember Al’s point, if they started retiring numbers of great Raiders, they’d have no numbers left. But if anyone deserves the honor, its Jim Otto.
gkaighn wrote:
i wonder if our center could wear 00 in honor of Otto. I know they can’t but would be cool if he could.
UNoW wrote:
Jimmy Garoppol
0
AAAA54 wrote:
It would be a more relevant question if the team still played in the O.
Maybe someone that intimidates opponents?
Pipesp wrote:
J0sh Mcdan0ls on the sideline, everywhere everyday for that matter!
Raiders0075 wrote:
Since OL and DL can’t wear it I’d say Tre Tucker.
Most players don’t want to change their number and although drafted a little too early dude is fast and should make some big plays.
Objective_Raider wrote:
i think it would look pretty cool seeing a moveable piece on the Dline wearing it so i vote Tyree Wilson.
