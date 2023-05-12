Raiders open as 3.5-point road underdogs to Broncos

It’s finally here as the NFL unveiled the 2023 schedule on Thursday night! The Las Vegas Raiders will begin the season with a tough AFC West matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Both teams will be kicking off a new era in the Mile High City as the Raiders will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, will be looking to bounce back from what was a career-worst performance last season, and new head coach Sean Payton figures to be part of the turnaround.

Opening the season on the road is no easy task and our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Silver and Black starting the campaign as underdogs.

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 O/U: 45

45 DEN ML: -175

-175 LV ML: +150

