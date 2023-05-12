Tom Brady, yes, Tom Brady on brink of being a Raiders owner

If you can’t beat them, let them own you?

Apparently.

ESPN reported on Friday morning that legendary quarterback Tom Brady is in serious talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to purchase a minority piece of the team.

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. pic.twitter.com/pVnxqwTrGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

Brady retired earlier this year having played most recently for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had previously talked to the Miami Dolphins about a similar role. Really, it’s not shocking that Brady may become an owner of the Raiders, a team that he has a major history with. In March, Brady became a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, their majority owner is Davis.

Davis has long been a fan of Brady and the two have become friendly in recent years. It was heavily speculated that the Raiders would seriously pursue Brady if decided to play this season. Davis very much wanted Brady when he was a free agent in 2020.

What would it mean if Mr. Tuck Rule joins the Silver and Black’s ownership team? Probably not a lot. It would mostly be an investment for the ultra-rich Brady in a business that is a cash cow. But he would also be around the team occasionally at events. But it likely wouldn’t mean Brady, who played for Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels in New England, would have a decisive voice in decisions about the team’s football operations

Reportedly, Brady will still be able to move on in role as a FOX game analyst in 2024 if he officially joins the Raiders’ ownership group.