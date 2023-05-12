Raiders sign 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders took care of some big business Friday morning as they signed first-round draft Tyree Wilson on the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp.

Day 1. Round 1. Pick 7.



We have signed first-round draft pick DE Tyree Wilson » https://t.co/x9Yk8s5Szg pic.twitter.com/XNjJuWlatj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023

Wilson, an edge rusher from Texas Tech, was the No. 7 overall draft pick last month. He is expected to be an instant part of the Raider’s defense and now he’s formally all set to go to work.

He is the sixth of the Raiders’ nine draft picks to sign. He joins third-round draft pick, Cincinnati receiver-returner Tre Tucker, fourth-round pick, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and fifth-round pick, safety Christopher Smith, sixth-round pick, Florida linebacker Amari Burney. and seventh-round pick, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera of Arizona State.

Their three remaining picks to sign are second-round pick tight end Michael Mayer of Notre Dame, third-round pick, defensive tackle Byron Young of Alabama and fourth-round pick, cornerback Jakorian Bennett of Maryland.