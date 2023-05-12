Raiders 2023 schedule release: DraftKings odds

That didn’t take long.
Shortly, after the revealing of the 2023 NFL schedule, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds for every Las Vegas Raiders’ games. Let’s check it out:
Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)
Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Broncos -3.5
Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS
Bills -8
Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC
Raiders -1.5
Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS
Chargers -4.5
Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Raiders -1.5
Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS
Patriots -1.5
Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX
Bears -1
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Lions -3.5
Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX
Raiders -1.5
Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC
Jets -2.5
Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS
Dolphins -5.5
Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS
Chiefs -5
BYE
Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX
Raiders -1.5
Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
Chargers -1.5
Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Chiefs -8.5
Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS
Raiders -2
Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD
Broncos -1
Thoughts:
The Raiders, whose win total at DraftKings Sportsbook is 7.5 wins, are favored in just five of 17 games. They aren’t favored by more than two points in any game. It’s early and lines will change during the season based on results and injuries, but there isn’t a lot expected of the Raiders by the bookmakers right now.
So, there’s plenty of value if you believe in this team.
