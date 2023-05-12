Raiders 2023 schedule release: DraftKings odds

That didn’t take long.

Shortly, after the revealing of the 2023 NFL schedule, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds for every Las Vegas Raiders’ games. Let’s check it out:

Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)

Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Broncos -3.5

Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS

Bills -8

Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC

Raiders -1.5

Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS

Chargers -4.5

Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Raiders -1.5

Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS

Patriots -1.5

Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX

Bears -1

Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Lions -3.5

Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX

Raiders -1.5

Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC

Jets -2.5

Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS

Dolphins -5.5

Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS

Chiefs -5

BYE

Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX

Raiders -1.5

Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video

Chargers -1.5

Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Chiefs -8.5

Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS

Raiders -2

Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Broncos -1

Thoughts:

The Raiders, whose win total at DraftKings Sportsbook is 7.5 wins, are favored in just five of 17 games. They aren’t favored by more than two points in any game. It’s early and lines will change during the season based on results and injuries, but there isn’t a lot expected of the Raiders by the bookmakers right now.

So, there’s plenty of value if you believe in this team.