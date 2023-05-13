Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders roster 21st

The Las Vegas Raiders schedule release has fans excited for the season. The Raiders are starting with a tough road stretch that will give us an idea of how 2023 will go early.

The Raiders have set up most of their roster as well with the signing of undrafted free agents. The Raiders can now prepare for the season and decide where to fill their most significant holes.

PFF ranked all the rosters in the NFL this week. The Raiders take the 21st spot with their wide receiver corps standing out. Jimmy Garoppolo is an x-factor, with the Raiders’ defense being the team’s weakness.

“After letting Derek Carr go, the Raiders are taking a risk on Garoppolo being the difference-maker he couldn’t quite become in San Francisco. However, even if Garoppolo puts up a career year, this defense will keep the Raiders from doing more than sniffing a wild-card spot.”

Dave Ziegler has time to add to the defense before the season starts. However, it could hold the Raiders back for the 20th season in a row. Time will tell how it goes for the 2023 football season.

In other Raiders links

Raiders announce undrafted free agents: Raiders have signed their undrafted free agents.

Tyree Wilson signs his contract. Wilson is locked in for the new year and will be ready for training camp.

What happened to Marquette King?: The former punter for the Silver and Black has found his way into the XFL.