Raiders 2023: Veterans in trouble

Now that most of addition period of the offseason is complete, the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster for the 2023 season is becoming more clear.

Let’s look at some returning veterans who may have a difficult time making the 53-man roster:

Brandon Bolden:

He is entering the final of a two-year contract. Clearly, Bolden is a favorite of the Las Vegas regime as they were all together in New England. But the Raiders are deep at running back. If 2022 draft picks Zamir White and Brittain Brown take the next step, the team will want to get them more involved, so there may not be room for Bolden in the regular season.

Keelan Cole:

The numbers don’t work here. The Raiders are extremely deep after they signed four receivers in free agency, drafted Tre Tucker in the third round and re-signed Cole. He had a hard time staying on the roster in 2022 and the Raiders weren’t nearly as deep at the position. So, he’ll be challenged to stick around.

Malcolm Koonce:

It would be a bit of a surprise if Koonce, a 2021 third-round pick, doesn’t make the team. But after drafting Tyree Wilson in the first round and signing Jordan Willis in the offseason, Koonce is the fifth pass-rusher. With a deeper pool at defensive tackle, perhaps the Raiders will decide to keep four pass-rushers. Koonce has been quiet in his career so far, it’s time for him to show something.

Brandon Parker:

Parker missed last year because of an injury. He was brought back, but there is going to b a lot of competition on the offensive line. He will need a strong training camp to be part of the rotation.

Jerry Tillery:

Tillery could start or he could get lost in the shuffle of a deeper group at defensive. He was re-signed after being a late-season addition last year. But Las Vegas drafted two defensive tackles and signed John Jenkins in addition to Tillery. It’s going to be an interesting battle to watch.

Roderic Teamer:

The backup safety and special teamer has been a fringe player. With additions in both free agency and in the draft, Teamer will be challenged to stick around during the regular season.