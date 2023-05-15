Silver Minings: Bleacher Report gives the Raiders a B grade for their off-season

The Las Vegas Raiders schedule release has fans excited for the season. The Raiders are starting with a tough road stretch that will give us an idea of how 2023 will go early.

The Front office builds the team with players who fit the culture. Players Josh McDaniels understands their mind frame and how they present themselves on and off the field. It led to many former Patriots players who add familiarly to the system.

Bleacher Report graded every NFL team’s off-season over the weekend. They commended the Raiders off-season with a B grade after all the moves since free agency.

It hasn’t been a spectacular offseason for the Raiders, which probably won’t make a huge leap in 2023. However, they’ve done a good job of turning over the roster and starting to build the team McDaniels and Ziegler want.

Silver and black are indeed starting to fit what McDaniels wants for a football team. Now it needs to lead to results on the field.

