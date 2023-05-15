News: Marcus Peters visits Raiders

During the NFL Draft, many people expected the Las Vegas Raiders to target a cornerback early in the draft. However, with the way the board fell, the Raiders didn’t add a corner until the fourth round, leading to some speculation surrounding veteran free agent Marcus Peters joining the squad.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Peters is in Las Vegas and visiting with the Silver and Black today.

CB Marcus Peters is visiting the Raiders today. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 15, 2023

The Oakland native would be a welcomed sight in Sin City. Last year, the team was tied for the fewest interceptions in the NFL with just six. Only four came from their defensive backs with linebacker Denzel Perryman, safety Duron Harmon and cornerback Amik Robertson accounting for two apiece. Perryman signed with the Houston Texans in the offseason, while Harmon is currently a free agent and Robertson is about to enter a contract year, so the defense could really use a ballhawk who has 32 career interceptions and six pick-sixes.

Peters has battled injuries over the last few years, though. A torn ACL right before the beginning of the season kept him out for all of the 2021 campaign, and he missed Week 1 last year and the last three weeks of the season with a calf strain. He also turned 30 years old in January and the combination of his age and injury history is likely a large reason why he was still available.

However, there’s no doubt that Peters is worth taking a flier on at this point and would instantly boost the Raiders’ cornerback room. He’d likely come in and compete for a starting spot with Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr. and Brandon Facyson. For good measure, Robertson, Sam Webb and rookie Jakorian Bennett will be in the mix too, as the position group is wide open heading into training camp.

Silver and Black Pride will continue to monitor the situation and update this story if any more news surrounding Peters breaks.