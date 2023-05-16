Raiders poll: Do you like the 2023 schedule?

Now, that you’ve had time to digest the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 regular-season schedule, do you like it?
There’s good and bad to it, like any year. But it’s interesting. Here’s the slate to refresh you and then please take our poll.
Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)
Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS
Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS
Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX
Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS
Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS
BYE
Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX
Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS
Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD
Poll
Do you like the Raiders’ 2023 schedule?
