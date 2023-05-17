Silver Minings: Las Vegas doesn’t have terrible air travel in 2023

The NFL schedule was released last week and one interesting aspect is that the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t among the league leaders in air travel, which is usually the case.

According to a recent tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in data gathered by longtime sports journalist Bill Speros, the Raiders travel the 13th most amount of linear travel mileage during the 2023-24 NFL season. Las Vegas will logged 21,546 miles this upcoming season.

Here is the full list:

Seahawks will travel 31,600 miles this season, the most in the NFL, per @billsperos.



Here’s how much each team will travel prior to the NFL’s full schedule release Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTz6CU3idh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Most years, the Raiders have been at or near the top of the league in air miles logged. While the move to Las Vegas from Oakland has helped cut air miles, still being located near the West Coast usually keeps the Raiders’ miles up.

But this year it’s manageable and it helps that Las Vegas is playing eight road games instead of nine and no international games. Here is the list of the Raiders’ road games this season: Kansas City, Denver, Los Angles Chargers, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Miami, Chicago and Detroit.

