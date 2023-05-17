Longtime NFL linebacker Jamie Sharper to join Raiders’ coaching staff this summer

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the four members of this year’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for this training camp this year.

Headlining the list is Jamie Sharper, who was a nine-year NFL linebacker. Sharper, a key member of the Baltimore Ravens’ XXXV Super Bowl winning team, will work with Patrick Graham’s defense this summer.

The others coaches who will join Josh McDaniels’ staff this summer are Troy Vincent Jr. (defense), Torrey Gill and Matt Willis. Gill will work under Raiders’ offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during training camp, while Willis will work under Las Vegas special teams coach Tom McMahon.

We have announced four additions to the coaching staff as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 17, 2023

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program — named after the late San Francisco 49ers’ coach Bill Walsh — has long been placing minority coaching candidates with teams during training camp.

The program is designed to give young coaches an opportunity to get their feet wet in the NFL in an attempt to spark their careers and enhance diversity in the league’s coaching ranks.