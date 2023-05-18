Raiders poll: What 2023 game are you most looking forward to?

The fun part of the NFL schedule release is to start daydreaming about the upcoming Las Vegas Raiders’ season.

Now, that you’ve time to thing about it, what upcoming game are you most excited about. It could be for many reasons: You are planning to attend, time of the season, location.

But it’s interesting. Here’s the slate to refresh you and then please take our poll.

Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)

Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC

Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS

Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS

Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX

Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX

Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC

Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS

Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS

BYE

Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX

Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video

Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS

Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD