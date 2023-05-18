Raiders poll: What 2023 game are you most looking forward to?

The fun part of the NFL schedule release is to start daydreaming about the upcoming Las Vegas Raiders’ season.
Now, that you’ve time to thing about it, what upcoming game are you most excited about. It could be for many reasons: You are planning to attend, time of the season, location.
But it’s interesting. Here’s the slate to refresh you and then please take our poll.
Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)
Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS
Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS
Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX
Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS
Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS
BYE
Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX
Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS
Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD
Poll
What 2023 Raiders’ game are you most looking forward to?
-
24%
At Denver
-
3%
At Buffalo
-
11%
Pittsburgh
-
1%
At Chargers
-
7%
Green Bay
-
4%
New England
-
1%
At Chicago
-
2%
At Detroit
-
1%
Giants
-
7%
Jets
-
2%
At Miami
-
13%
Kansas City
-
2%
Minnesota
-
2%
Chargers
-
6%
At Kansas City
-
0%
At Indianapolis
-
6%
Denver
