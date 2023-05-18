Silver Minings: Raiders will have a huge advantage this season

Every year, fan bases of all 32 NFL teams complain about disadvantages of their favorite team’s upcoming schedule.

And the truth is, there are negatives to virtually every team’s schedule every single season. And the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders’ schedule is not perfect. But there are some advantages there as well.

This week, NFL analyst Warren Sharp point out that the Raiders will benefit from a huge advantage this season. He notes that Las Vegas will play six games (more than a third of their schedule) against teams coming off of playing on Monday Night Football. According to Sharp, no team has faced more than four such games in a season.

I never thought this was possible



it's NEVER happened before



somehow the Raiders get to play SIX games vs teams coming off Monday Night Football!



SIX!!



Wk 2 v BUF

Wk 3 v PIT

Wk 10 v NYJ

Wk 12 v KC

Wk 14 v MIN

Wk 16 v KC



I looked back 35 years



no one did it 5x



let alone 6 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 16, 2023

Also, four of the six games are Raiders’ home games, so these teams will be traveling on short rest. This can be huge for the Raiders, but as our Matt Holder pointed out it should come with an asterisk.

Minnesota has a bye Week 13 and the 2nd Chiefs game on Xmas is also on a Monday so this isn’t as dramatic as Warren makes it out to be https://t.co/nuGKwOfH9u — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) May 17, 2023

In other Raiders’ news: