Raiders 2023: Where the offensive line stands

With the offseason program in full swing and training camp beginning in just more than two months, there is still questions about the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line.

Surprisingly, the Raiders didn’t address the position much in free agency and didn’t use one of their nine draft choices on the line even though it was considered a position of need after an uneven 2022 season by the unit. There is still time to add, but the free-agent class is shrinking.

Let’s take a look where Las Vegas stands on the offensive line:

Likely starting lineup as of now:

Left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Dylan Parham, center Andre James, right guard Alex Bars, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Competition:

The biggest training camp battle on the line will likely be with Bars at right guard. His competitors include veteran Netane Muti, who finished last season with the team. Also, undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis is an intriguing player who has a chance to shine in training camp. The Raiders gave him a nice signing bonus as a priority UDFA.

Eluemunor had a quietly solid season in 2022. But there will be some players competing with him, including 2022 rookie Thayer Munford and veterans Brandon Parker and Justin Herron, who are coming off long injuries. So, there will be some competition there as well.

The free-agent market:

Recently, former New England tackle Isaiah Wynn signed with Miami, ending speculation he’d join Patriots West. There isn’t a ton out there on the open market at this point. But Denver free agent guard Dalton Risner has been listed a possible fit and guard Trai Turner and tackle Marcus Cannon are among the available offensive lineman as well. Still, there doesn’t appear to be any instant problem solvers on the open market. So, for the most part, the Raiders’ offensive line is what it is other than some likely waiver-wire jockeying just before the start of the season.