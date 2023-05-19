Raiders poll: Do you want Tom Brady to join the ownership team?

How are you handling the idea of Tom Brady joining the Silver and Black?

Of course, ESPN recently reported that the legendary quarterback, who has a history with the Raiders, is in serious talks with owner Mark Davis to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady retired earlier this year having played most recently for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had previously talked to the Miami Dolphins about a similar role. In March, Brady became a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, their majority owner is Davis.

Davis has long been a fan of Brady and the two have become friendly in recent years. It was heavily speculated that the Raiders would seriously pursue Brady if decided to play this season. Davis badly wanted Brady when he was a free agent in 2020.

Many Raiders’ fans were uncomfortable with the idea of Brady becoming part of the team because of the history of Tuck Rule. He is despised by many in the Raider Nation.

If he becomes a minority owner, though, Brady would be part of the franchise. Yes, he would likely have a small role with the team, but he would still be a Raider.

How do you feel about this? Take our poll and let us know what you think in the comment section below.