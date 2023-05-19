Raiders add depth to offensive line with veteran Greg Van Roten

The Las Vegas Raiders ended the week by adding some needed veteran depth to their offensive line as they signed Greg Van Roten.

Van Roten, 33, is an eight-year NFL veteran. He played 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 and had four starts at center. He also plays guard and the Raiders announced he signed as a guard.

The Raiders have some questions on the offensive line and there will be open competition for starting and reserve roles during training camp and during the three preseason games.

The biggest training camp battle on the line will likely be with Alex Bars at right guard. His competitors include veteran Netane Muti, who finished last season with the team and now Van Roten. Also, undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis is an intriguing player who has a chance to shine in training camp. The Raiders gave him a nice signing bonus as a priority UDFA.

Van Roten is also competing with returning center back Hroniss Grasu, who re-signed this offseason. Van Roten entered the NFL with Green Bay in 2012 out of Pennsylvania. After two years with the Packers, Van Roten was out of the league until 2017 (which is rare) and he returned with Carolina. He later spent two seasons with the Jets and was with the Bills last year.

He has 54 starts and 93 games played in the league.