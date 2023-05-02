Filed under: Tuesday community question: What was the Raiders’ biggest mistake this offseason? Where did Las Vegas screw up ... By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL May 2, 2023, 6:22am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday community question: What was the Raiders’ biggest mistake this offseason? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images What one move this offseason by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason worries you the most? More From Silver And Black Pride Raiders 2023 draft order What to expect from Brian Hoyer Mock Draft: Raiders select Christian Gonzalez, cornerback, Oregon Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo looking “earn everything” Josh Jacobs not at Raiders’ offseason workout program Loading comments...
