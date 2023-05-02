Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson was a popular pick

Time will tell if The Las Vegas Raiders’ selection of edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall draft pick will work out on the field.

But in the spectrum of social media approval, the drafting of the Texas Tech Red Raider was a rousing success

According to a study by USBets.com, Wilson gained the most Instagram followers of all of the 31 players drafted in the first round on draft night. Wilson’s followers increased by a silly 253.98 percent Thursday night.

That’s what a flashy suit and lifting up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell high off the floor will do for a guy’s popularity.

Now, let’s see what the kid can do on the field.

In other Raiders’ news: