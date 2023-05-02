Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson was a popular pick

Time will tell if The Las Vegas Raiders’ selection of edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall draft pick will work out on the field.
But in the spectrum of social media approval, the drafting of the Texas Tech Red Raider was a rousing success
According to a study by USBets.com, Wilson gained the most Instagram followers of all of the 31 players drafted in the first round on draft night. Wilson’s followers increased by a silly 253.98 percent Thursday night.
That’s what a flashy suit and lifting up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell high off the floor will do for a guy’s popularity.
Now, let’s see what the kid can do on the field.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Inside view: Peter King was in the Raiders’ draft room.
- Going defense: The Raiders used the third most draft capital on defense.
- Winners and losers: Check out the draft winners and losers via Pro Football Network.
Loading comments...