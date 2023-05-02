Ranking Raiders remaining needs

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler noted both before and after the 2023 NFL draft that this’ difficult to fill all of the team’s needs during an offseason.

With the draft in the books and free agency several weeks into the process, the Raiders still have some needs.

We’re going to rank those needs in order:

Cornerback:

I went here first because the Raiders don’t have any standout options at the moment and the position is so vital, especially in the pass-happy AFC West. There are some pieces here, but the Raiders more and they try to bring back free agent Rock Ya-Sin.

Linebacker:

Las Vegas is pretty think here as well and there is not much top-end talent. The free agency market at linebacker is not deep, either. Las Vegas may have hope for the best here and they must stay healthy.

Offensive line:

The Raiders could use help at both guard and tackle and seem to have the same issues as last year. It was very surprising they didn’t draft any offensive line. Yes, they addressed it in undrafted free agency, but it’s difficult to count on immediate help from that pool. Like cornerback and linebacker, this is a big need area. I’d expect the Raiders to add a veteran or two here. Perhaps New England’s Isaiah Wynn.

Defensive tackle:

The need here is much less than the above needs. The Raiders have a lot of players after drafting two defensive tackles. But there isn’t much high end talent here.

Safety:

I wouldn’t mind seeing another veteran added. However, fifth-round pick, Georgia’s Christopher Smith, could fill a key role as a rookie.

