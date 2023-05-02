Remaining free agents who could fill roster holes

In a perfect world, the Las Vegas Raiders would have filled all the holes on their roster in the NFL Draft over this past weekend. However, in reality, the Raiders had so many needs which made that virtually impossible to accomplish, and they’re left with a few voids ahead of the regular season.

The good news is there are still a few free agents available on the open market for Las Vegas to target.

Guard: Dalton Risner

To be honest, I have no idea how Dalton Risner is still available. He’s been a quality starter for the Denver Broncos over the last four years and has been strong in pass protection, allowing no more than 29 pressures in a single season, according to Pro Football Focus. Also, he was a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022 and doesn’t turn 28 years old until mid-July.

Risner did end last season on injured reserve with an elbow injury, so maybe he has some medical red flags but he has only missed four games during his four-year career. If he can pass a physical, the former AFC West rival could easily become a starter for the Silver and Black.

Other free agent option(s): Justin Pugh

Cornerback: Marcus Peters

To clarify, the Raiders don’t need just a run-of-the-mill cornerback or bodies to fill out the depth chart, they need an alpha dog at the position. It’s going to be difficult to find one this time of year, making Marcus Peters their best chance at finding that guy moving forward.

Peters has never been much of a “shutdown corner”, but he is excellent at creating turnovers with 35 career interceptions and he’s had at least three in every season but this past one. He also has six career pick-sixes for good measure.

The Raiders' secondary is currently lacking a ballhawk of the Oakland native’s caliber, making him worth taking a flier on, especially if they can get Peters on a cheap, low-risk deal.

Other free agent option(s): Rock Ya-Sin, Shaquill Griffin

DT: Matt Ioannidis

With Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery, Las Vegas has a couple of defensive tackles who can rush the passer. After drafting Byron Young from Alabama, they now have an interior defender who can defend the run. However, what they’re lacking at the position is someone who is well-rounded at both.

Matt Ioannidis is coming off a season where he racked up 35 pressures and earned a slightly above-average run defense grade from PFF. That’s pretty much who he’s been throughout his career and he turned 29 years old in January. Ioannidis wouldn’t be a game-wrecker by any means, but he could be the three-down defensive tackle the team is currently lacking.

Other free agent option(s): Chris Wormley

S: Adrian Amos

While completely giving up on Tre’von Moehrig after one bad season out of two wouldn’t be wise, the Raiders should still bring in some competition for him. They did draft Christopher Smith II this past weekend, however, relying on a fifth-round pick to push a former second-rounder doesn’t seem like much of a fight and that’s where Adrian Amos comes in.

Amos is coming off the worst year of his career, posting a sub-par 53.4 overall PFF grade as a result of allowing six touchdowns in coverage which were tied for the most of his career. However, he’s been right at or above the 70 mark during his other seven seasons in the league and has shown the versatility to play in the box or as a deep safety.

The former Green Bay Packer and Chicago Bear could push Moehrig in training camp and potentially take over as Las Vegas safety for a few years seeing as he just turned 30 last month.

Other free agent option(s): Duron Harmon, John Johnson III