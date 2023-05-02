Raiders Reacts Survey: Did the Raiders improve though the draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the draft confidently, addressing the team's needs. Raider Nation has been on the fence, with many feeling like they didn't address the defense aggressively.

The third-round pick of Tre Tucker from Cincinnati was the most controversial and shocking. Dave Ziegler and company felt they needed more speed at the wide receiver position and jumped at the opportunity for Tucker.

However, the team did fill the need at edge and cornerback. they even found a linebacker with coverage skills to finish out the draft. Time will tell whether this was a standout draft class.

