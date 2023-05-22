Raiders poll: Will Davante Adams finish his career with Silver and Black?

Last week, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams made news when he opened up in an interview with The Ringer.

In comments made to The Ringer that were published last Tuesday, Adams was quoted as saying this, among other things: “[The front office] thinks this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.” Adams was referring to the current direction of the offense in those comments.

Adams also said “I don’t have enough time for that,” Adams said to The Ringer about a total rebuild in Las Vegas.

Adams, who was traded to the Raiders last year after he requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers, did tell The Ringer he is committed.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” he told the website. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now ... My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team.”

Because of the contract he signed with Las Vegas last year, Adams, who turns 31 in December, is likely tied to the Raiders through the 2024 season. Then, though, all bets are off.

He could seek to move on to a third team if he doesn’t like the direction of the team. Yet, he is a lifelong Raiders’ fan who wants to win a Super Bowl with the team.

