Silver Minings: PFF ranks Davante Adams the 4th best player age 30 and up

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams to become a part of the turnaround for the franchise. The All-Pro wide receiver made the front office smart by leading the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14

A few did knock the trade after the fact because of Adams’s age. He will turn 31 at the end of this season, and usually, numbers drop for receivers when they hit 30-plus. Adams is ready to defy the odds for his fourth 1500-yard season in a row.

Last week PFF ranked the best players 30 and up in the NFL. Adams made the list but was ranked fourth-best player. He comes in behind Trent Williams, Travis Kelce, and Aaron Donald.

“A season ago, Adams quietly had one of the best seasons of any receiver, but no one noticed because the Raiders struggled to win games. Adams’ 14 touchdowns led the league, and his combined 92.9 grade over the past two seasons is the third-best mark of any player over 30.”

The former Green Bay Packer made headlines last week with his comments in the ringer. Hopefully, it can wake up the team and the offense while leading to another massive season for Adams.

