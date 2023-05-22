Tom Brady is, indeed, part of the Raider Nation

UPDATE:

Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed that Tom Brady is joining the team’s ownership group.

#Raiders owner Mark Davis: “We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval. We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history...(more) — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 22, 2023

"...of the National Football League to become an owner." @TomBrady joins George Halas and Jerry Richardson as former players-turned-owners in the NFL — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 22, 2023

PREVIOUSLY:

Well, it’s happening.

Tom Brady is, indeed, joining the dark side.

Sports Illustrated reported on Monday morning that the legendary quarterback has agreed to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is not official, but on it is on the way. ESPN first reported that Brady and Davis, who have become friendly, were in deep talks May 12. So, this is not a surprise.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it.



(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

Brady retired earlier this year having played most recently for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had previously talked to the Miami Dolphins about a similar role. Really, this pairing is not shocking. In March, Brady became a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, their majority owner is Davis.

Davis has long been a fan of Brady and the two have forged a relationship in recent years. It was heavily speculated that the Raiders would seriously pursue Brady if he decided to play this season. Davis very much wanted Brady when he was a free agent in 2020. Reportedly, Brady will still be able to move on with his role as a FOX game analyst in 2024 even though he joined the Raiders’ ownership group.

Here are some initial thoughts on Brady joining the Raiders’ ownership team:

If he plays again it will be with Las Vegas:

Brady, 45, is retired and there is no reason to think he will play again. But his retirement didn’t take in 2022 and we all know how competitive he is. Here’s the reality: If Brady does play again, it will be for the Raiders. An owner isn’t going to play for another team. So, if his buddy Jimmy Garoppolo get hurt and the Raiders are in the playoff hunt, expect the Brady rumors to explode. You know Davis would be on board as well as the Raiders’ brass has worked with Brady in the past. Again, I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but Brady is a Raider now.

Don’t expect miracles:

Brady is a minority owner and won’t have much power and he likely won’t be a major decision maker. Surely, Davis will check in with him. But it might be a stretch to think he is going to be a major factor when it comes to ownership.

He has a lot of friends there:

This is Patriots West after all. In addition to Jimmy G., Brady is joining an organization where he is extremely familiar with coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, plus several assistants and former New England teammates. So, there’s a comfort level there. Would Brady get in Davis’ ear if the majority owner loses with patience with McDaniels? You never know. But Brady knows the business. I don’t think he would try to flex his muscle to save the job of someone who isn’t delivering.

Where was Kraft?

I’m surprised New England owner Robert Kraft is cool with his beloved Tommy joining another team’s ownership team. But here we are.

Power of Vegas:

You think the Oakland Raiders would have attracted Brady to the ownership team? Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium has changed the landscape in terms of value and the way this team is looked upon. Now, the victories have to follow.