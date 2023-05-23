 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Jakorian Bennett gets love

ESPN analyst thinks 4th round pick could be a ‘major impact player’

By Bill Williamson
For the second year in a row, esteemed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick listed picks from all 32 years who he thinks can become standouts in the NFL.

Riddick tried to identify mid-round players who he wrote have a chance to be “major impact players” by 2025 or sooner. His choice for the Raiders is Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett. The Raiders traded up to take him with the second pick of the fourth round at No. 104 overall.

The opportunity is there for Bennett in Las Vegas. He will have a chance to play early in his career if he proves he’s ready. Clearly, he is a player to keep an eye on and Riddick, who I think is top notch, has reason to be excited by him.

