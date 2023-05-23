Silver Minings: Jakorian Bennett gets love

For the second year in a row, esteemed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick listed picks from all 32 years who he thinks can become standouts in the NFL.

Riddick tried to identify mid-round players who he wrote have a chance to be “major impact players” by 2025 or sooner. His choice for the Raiders is Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett. The Raiders traded up to take him with the second pick of the fourth round at No. 104 overall.

Here is Riddick’s complete list:

As I did a year ago, I'm picking my favorite non-first round selections from '23 #NFL draft that could

be major impact players by year 3 or sooner. Tried to not just pick obvious 2nd rounders.



AZ: BJ Ojulari - LB LSU

ATL: DeMarcco Hellams - DB ‘Bama

BLT: Tavius Robinson - DL… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) May 1, 2023

The opportunity is there for Bennett in Las Vegas. He will have a chance to play early in his career if he proves he’s ready. Clearly, he is a player to keep an eye on and Riddick, who I think is top notch, has reason to be excited by him.

