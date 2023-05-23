Raiders Reacts survey: Did the Raiders reach on Tre Tucker?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders went to the draft with needs on the defensive side of the ball. Raider Nation was expecting a defensive draft to help out that side of the ball.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels had different ideas. The Raiders selected offense for two of their first four picks in the draft. One was a shocker taking Tre Tucker in the third round. While the front office and coaching staff fell in love with him at the senior bowl, fans scrambled to find information.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we asked fans if the silver and black reached on Tucker. The slot receiver out of Cincinnati has a chance to be a contributor early, but most believe he was a day-three prospect. Let us know what you think below.