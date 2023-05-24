 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Jimmy G. has some impressive numbers

The dude has delivered

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is underrated.

Don’t believe me, just look at what he has accomplished in the NFL. He’s a winner and this recent chart shows it:

Garoppolo is one of eight quarterbacks to convert game-winning drives in, at least, 5 percent of the game he’s had a chance. He is on top of the lost with some legendary names. So, while it’s just one stat, it’s pretty impressive.

Again, the guy is a winner and he is a leader. As always with Jimmy G., the key with him is his health. If he is healthy, he wins.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • OTA Battles: The Athletic looks at some position battles as the Raiders begin OTAs.
  • Brady talk: The Las Vegas Review-Journal breaks down the pending move that will make legendary quarterback Tom Brady a minority owner of the Raiders.
  • Not impressed; PFF isn’t ranking Garoppolo very high in its quarterback rankings.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...