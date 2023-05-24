Silver Minings: Jimmy G. has some impressive numbers

New Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is underrated.

Don’t believe me, just look at what he has accomplished in the NFL. He’s a winner and this recent chart shows it:

Tom Brady



• 72 Game-Winning Drives, most all-time (inc. postseason)



• 72 for 127 (56.7%) when he has a chance at a GW Drive



• 56.7% is the highest % among 84 QBs w/ 10+ GWDs since 1994



• His % also increases from the regular season to the postseason



Garoppolo is one of eight quarterbacks to convert game-winning drives in, at least, 5 percent of the game he’s had a chance. He is on top of the lost with some legendary names. So, while it’s just one stat, it’s pretty impressive.

Again, the guy is a winner and he is a leader. As always with Jimmy G., the key with him is his health. If he is healthy, he wins.

