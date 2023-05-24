Raiders poll: Do you expect Hunter Renfrow to be traded?

There has been a lot of media speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders may trade standout wide receiver Hunter Renfrow after June 1.

Of course, there are reasons why it seems possible. Renfrow is a slot wide receiver. Yet, the Raiders gave big money to Jakobi Meyers, who played for the Raiders’ brass with the New England Patriots, in free agency and then they used a third-round pick on Cincinnati slot receiver Tre Tucker.

Yet, making it odd that the Raiders would want to get rid of Renfrow, 27, is that Ziegler and McDaniels made him a priority before last season when they signed him to a two-year deal worth more than $32 million. He is a free agent in 2025. Also, the Raiders gave Renfrow a $4.32. million roster bonus on March 17, the day his 2023 salary fully guaranteed.

So, if the Raiders wanted to move on from Renfrow, they could have done it in the first week of the league season and saved money.

So, it’s an interesting situation. Do you buy the media speculation that Renfrow is, indeed, on his way out of Las Vegas?

