Las Vegas Raiders poll results: Fans want Duron Harmon back

Last week, we asked our community members of the Las Vegas Raiders’ remaining free agents, which player would they want back for the 2023 season.

It was a landslide.

The runaway winner was safety Duron Harmon. He received 66 percent of the votes in a poll that received 850 votes.

This was the rest of the voting order: Defensive end Tashawn Bower (11 percent), cornerback Anthony Averett (10), linebacker Jayon Brown (six), linebacker Micah Kiser (three), defensive end Jordan Jenkins (two) and defensive end Isaac Rochell and safety Mathias Farley each received one percent of the vote.

In my opinion, the voters got it right. Harmon is the easy choice.

He knows this defense and he had some really good moments in his one season with the Silver and Black in 2022. The Raiders added to the safety position in both free agency and in the draft with Marcus Epps and Georgia rookie Christopher Smith.

Yet, if they want more depth or there is an injury, I could see the fans getting their wish with Harmon returning.