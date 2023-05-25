Report: Jimmy Garoppolo has recent surgery, likely out until training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders began their OTAs this week — their key addition of the offseason is missing and he may not hit the practice field until training camp begins in late July.

In his first press briefing since the Raiders began their offseason workout program last month, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still recovering from a Dec. 3 foot injury he suffered while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

McDaniels said Garoppolo is going “through a process” and his absence is not a surprise and they expected this when he was signed in March. He wouldn’t specifically answer a question of whether or not Garoppolo had surgery since joining the Raiders.

Yet, a few minutes later, The Athletic reported that Garoppolo did undergo a surgery after signing with Las Vegas in a deal that included $45 million in guaranteed money.

Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery after signing with the #Raiders in March, sources tell @TheAthletic. The quarterback's recovery timeline is unknown, but the sense is that the team is confident he'll be ready to play by the start of the regular season: https://t.co/yADt4JIRiz — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) May 25, 2023

McDaniels indicated that there were no setbacks so perhaps they knew Garoppolo needed surgery when he was signed. If Garoppolo can be ready for training camp, that should be plenty of time for him to be ready for a Week 1 game at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10.

Backup QB Brian Hoyer will run with the first time in OTAs and in the mandatory minicamp next month. Fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell and returner Chase Garber will also get reps.

In other Raiders’ developments on Thursday:

First-round pick, edge rusher Tyree Wilson is also missing OTAs and likely won’t be ready until training camp because of a foot injury. But that has been expected since he was the No. 7 overall pick. There aren’t expected to be any long-term worries with Wilson’s injury.

As expected, star running back Josh Jacobs isn’t expected at OTAs because he hasn’t signed his franchise tag. The OTAs are voluntary. However, the mandatory minicamp is in two weeks and, of course, training camp looms. McDaniels said there is nothing new with Jacobs and it’s up to the player when he returns. Yet, the coach did state he loves Jacobs and is excited about the season.

McDaniels downplayed that there are any issues with star wide receiver Davante Adams, who recently said he isn’t seeing “eye-to-eye” with the front office over the offense.

McDaniels said he has a great relationship with Adams and the star is in the building every day, Thus, he said there’s no “drama.”

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on Davante Adams’ comments that he and the staff “don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now”



McDaniels said “I don’t think there’s much drama here”



Noted he, Dave, and Davante have a great relationship pic.twitter.com/DFkxID3FL9 — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) May 25, 2023

Of course, McDaniels was beaming over the likelihood that Tom Brady is joining the organization as a minority owner and that he is joining the Raider Nation. Like Brady, McDaniels was a longtime member of the New England Patriots.

When he was hired, McDaniels admitted that Brady fumbled on the infamous Tuck rule play in the AFC playoffs 21 years ago. When asked Thursday, McDaniels said he “100 percent” believes Brady will also admit it when he joins the franchise.