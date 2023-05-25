Davante Adams proclaims love for Raiders

In his first comments since eye-opening quotes he made with the Ringer, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams explained that he is, indeed, happy with the organization that made a blockbuster trade to get him a year ago.

“I love my head coach (Josh McDaniels) and general manager (Dave Ziegler), ” Adams said after an OTA practice Thursday at the team’s Henderson, Nevada facility, “I never been encouraged to use my voice and share my opinion as much as I have with these guys ... I told you guys after the Derek (Carr) thing that I’m here to stay. I’m a Raider and I love being here.”

Adams’ strong comments Thursday were in response to some comments he recently told The Ringer.

In comments made to The Ringer, Adams was quoted as saying this, among other things: “[The front office] thinks this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

“I don’t have enough time for that,” Adams said to The Ringer about a total rebuild in Las Vegas.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” he told the website. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now ... My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team.”

Thursday, Adams said he is unapologetically” himself and he doesn’t BS when he talks. So, it’s clear he meant both what he said to The Ringer and on Thursday.

I guess my point is it would be silly to just accept what he said one day and disregard what he said on another. https://t.co/UDMr39GULO — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) May 25, 2023

I’m keeping the same stance now that Adams talked from the team’s facility that I did after The Ringer comments. I think there is some frustration, but I also think he’s bought into the program and his goal is to win in Las Vegas with his boyhood franchise. That’s why he is here for voluntary OTAs.

He’s a pro. But as he showed in Green Bay, Adams is not afraid to ask to move on if he becomes uneasy. Adams is very likely going to be a Raider for the next two years.

If they aren’t a contender by then, perhaps he will ask to move on. But as he said Thursday, he is happy to be in Las Vegas. Time will tell if that will change.